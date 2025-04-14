EBRD launches tender for 28 MW of solar in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The EBRD has launched a tender to build three solar plants totaling 28 MW in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The projects include a 15 MW array in Gornja Breza, an 8 MW plant in Visca, and a 5 MW facility in Podvelezje.

Interested developers must submit offers by May 26.

The three projects are part of the first tranche of the EPBiH Solar Transition Programme, which the EBRD is implementing for state utility JP Elektroprivreda Bosne i Hercegovine. The tranche also includes projects planned in Potočari 1 (16 MW), Banovići Selo (8 MW), and Bedrok, where two 8 MW arrays and one 16 MW plant are proposed.

The €89 million ($101.4 million) EPBiH Solar Transition Programme calls for 13 solar plants totaling 195 MW.

Bosnia doubled its installed PV capacity to 212 MW by the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).