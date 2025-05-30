TotalEnergies, RGE to develop solar-plus-storage in Indonesia

French energy company TotalEnergies and Singapore-based industrial group RGE have signed a co-investment agreement to develop, build and operate a solar plant with battery energy storage in Riau province, Indonesia.

TotalEnergies and RGE signed the agreement through their joint venture Singa Renewables, which they own equally. According to a joint statement, the utility-scale project will be constructed in phases. Additional project details, including total capacity, were not disclosed.

The companies said that the project will power green industrial complexes in Riau province and provide solar energy exports to Singapore.

“Our co-investment agreement reflects our strong alignment with Indonesia’s National Transformation Strategy – supporting green energy self-sufficiency and its bio-based resources industry through high value-added services,” said RGE Managing Director Imelda Tanoto.

Indonesia’s cumulative solar capacity surpassed 700 MW in August 2024, according to figures from Jakarta-based think tank Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR).