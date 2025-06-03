China launches world’s first grid-forming sodium-ion battery storage plant

From ESS News

China Southern Power Grid (CSG) announced on May 26 the commissioning of the Baochi Energy Storage Station in Wenshan, Yunnan province — a national pilot project and the first large-scale hybrid lithium-sodium battery energy storage facility in China. The plant is also the world’s first to deploy a grid-forming sodium-ion battery system.

With a total investment of over CNY 460 million ($63.8 million)and occupying 34,000 m2, the Baochi plant is designed for an installed capacity of 200MW/400MWh. Based on a dual daily charge-discharge cycle, it can regulate up to 580 GWh annually — enough to power 270,000 households, with 98% of its energy sourced from renewables. The facility supports more than 30 local wind and solar power stations, alleviating the impact of intermittent supply and facilitating the integration of high shares of renewables into the grid.

