Anker Solix launches F3000 portable power station for home backup use

Anker Solix has unveiled the F3000, a 3-kWh portable power station designed for home backup and off-grid use in the United States and Canada, featuring fast charging, EV and generator compatibility, and scalable capacity up to 12.3 kWh.

Image: Anker Solix

Share

From ESS News

Portable-battery company Anker Solix has announced the launch of its latest power station, the Anker Solix F3000.

The product offers 3 kWh (3,072 Wh to be precise) with a 3.6 kW output, able to handle most appliances in a home and devices in the field.

The F3000 can be charged in a variety of ways. While solar and grid charging from alternating-current electricity is standard, new features in the Anker Solix device include charging from an electric vehicle (EV) charger, and a gas generator with full pass-through, to simultaneously power most household devices.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Carrier debuts residential heat pump for cold climates
05 June 2025 The U.S. heating specialist said its new heat pump system can operate "reliably" at -30 C and achieve 100% heating capacity at -17 C, with full coolin...