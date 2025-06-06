Anker Solix launches F3000 portable power station for home backup use

From ESS News
Portable-battery company Anker Solix has announced the launch of its latest power station, the Anker Solix F3000.
The product offers 3 kWh (3,072 Wh to be precise) with a 3.6 kW output, able to handle most appliances in a home and devices in the field.
The F3000 can be charged in a variety of ways. While solar and grid charging from alternating-current electricity is standard, new features in the Anker Solix device include charging from an electric vehicle (EV) charger, and a gas generator with full pass-through, to simultaneously power most household devices.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.