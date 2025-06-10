Tata Power hits 4 GW of solar module production capacity

From pv magazine India

TP Solar Ltd., the manufacturing unit of Tata Power and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), has surpassed 4 GW of solar module production at its facility in Tamil Nadu, India. As of May 31, 2025, the plant has produced 4,049 MW of solar modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells.

With a strategic focus on scaling up production, the company is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in FY 2026.

The integrated facility is strategically built to comply with domestic content requirement (DCR) norms by manufacturing PV modules with in-house produced cells. It is equipped to produce mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules using automated, AI-driven systems.

The facility is already supplying panels to meet Tata Power’s order book requirements – including utility-scale solar farms, hybrid energy parks, and distributed rooftop systems – while also serving third-party installations across the country.

The plant is expected to operationalize its rated capacity of 4.3 GW in fiscal 2026.

More than 80% of the plant’s shop floor workforce comprises women. The plant itself has been built using green building principles, energy-efficient processes, and resource-conscious design, minimizing its environmental footprint.

TPREL also operates a 682 MW solar module and a 530 MW PV cell plant at Bengaluru, which runs at full capacity to support the DCR cells and modules production.