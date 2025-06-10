Tata Power hits 4 GW of solar module production capacity

From pv magazine India
TP Solar Ltd., the manufacturing unit of Tata Power and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), has surpassed 4 GW of solar module production at its facility in Tamil Nadu, India. As of May 31, 2025, the plant has produced 4,049 MW of solar modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells.
With a strategic focus on scaling up production, the company is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in FY 2026.
The integrated facility is strategically built to comply with domestic content requirement (DCR) norms by manufacturing PV modules with in-house produced cells. It is equipped to produce mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules using automated, AI-driven systems.
The facility is already supplying panels to meet Tata Power’s order book requirements – including utility-scale solar farms, hybrid energy parks, and distributed rooftop systems – while also serving third-party installations across the country.
The plant is expected to operationalize its rated capacity of 4.3 GW in fiscal 2026.
More than 80% of the plant’s shop floor workforce comprises women. The plant itself has been built using green building principles, energy-efficient processes, and resource-conscious design, minimizing its environmental footprint.
TPREL also operates a 682 MW solar module and a 530 MW PV cell plant at Bengaluru, which runs at full capacity to support the DCR cells and modules production.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.