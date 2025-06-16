Brunei to host 30 MW solar plant

A 30 MW solar park is under development in Brunei.

Seri Suria Power (B) Sdn. Bhd., a newly formed joint venture, will build and operate the project. The company is owned by Atlantic Blue Sdn. Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian solar installer Solarvest Holdings Bhd, together with Khazanah Satu Sdn. Bhd. and Serikandi Oilfield Services Sdn. Bhd.

Atlantic Blue holds a 34% stake in the joint venture. Khazanah Satu owns 30%, and Serikandi holds 36%.

Solarvest confirmed in a filing to Bursa Malaysia that the government of Brunei has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement effective from the plant’s commercial operation date. Construction is scheduled to finish by the end of next year.

The solar plant will occupy a 33.3-hectare remediated landfill in Kampong Belimbing, a village in the Brunei-Muara district of northern Brunei. The project already has a land lease agreement with the government.

Once operational, the facility will be Brunei’s largest solar installation and the country’s first developed under a public-private partnership.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Brunei’s cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 5 MW at the end of 2024, unchanged since 2021. Brunei aims to reach 30% renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2035.