Brunei to host 30 MW solar plant

A 30 MW solar park is under development in Brunei.
Seri Suria Power (B) Sdn. Bhd., a newly formed joint venture, will build and operate the project. The company is owned by Atlantic Blue Sdn. Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian solar installer Solarvest Holdings Bhd, together with Khazanah Satu Sdn. Bhd. and Serikandi Oilfield Services Sdn. Bhd.
Atlantic Blue holds a 34% stake in the joint venture. Khazanah Satu owns 30%, and Serikandi holds 36%.
Solarvest confirmed in a filing to Bursa Malaysia that the government of Brunei has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement effective from the plant’s commercial operation date. Construction is scheduled to finish by the end of next year.
The solar plant will occupy a 33.3-hectare remediated landfill in Kampong Belimbing, a village in the Brunei-Muara district of northern Brunei. The project already has a land lease agreement with the government.
Once operational, the facility will be Brunei’s largest solar installation and the country’s first developed under a public-private partnership.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Brunei’s cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 5 MW at the end of 2024, unchanged since 2021. Brunei aims to reach 30% renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2035.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.