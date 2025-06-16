Hithium completes world’s first open-door fire test for grid-scale BESS

Chinese energy storage speciliast Hithium has completed a landmark UL-supervised fire safety trial, signaling a step-change in system-level fire protection for grid-scale battery storage.

Image: Hithium, WeChat

Share

From ESS News

Amid growing global scrutiny over the safety of energy storage systems, Hithium has successfully conducted the world’s first open-door extreme fire test, establishing a precedent for safety validation in the sector. The test offers a high-stakes technical model to inform future product safety standards.

The subject of the test was Hithium’s self-developed ∞Block 5MWh liquid-cooled battery storage system. The trial was led by global safety certification agency UL, and witnessed by a U.S.-certified fire protection engineer and customer representatives. It adhered strictly to both the UL 9540A and NFPA 855 standards.

The test was designed to simulate four extreme fire conditions, challenging the structural and thermal resilience of the system under real-world emergency scenarios.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi unveils 700 W back-contact PV panel with world record silicon solar cell
12 June 2025 Chinese solar manufacturer Longi unveiled a new PV module with 25.9% efficiency at the 2025 SNEC trade show this week in Shanghai, produced using both...