Hithium completes world’s first open-door fire test for grid-scale BESS

From ESS News

Amid growing global scrutiny over the safety of energy storage systems, Hithium has successfully conducted the world’s first open-door extreme fire test, establishing a precedent for safety validation in the sector. The test offers a high-stakes technical model to inform future product safety standards.

The subject of the test was Hithium’s self-developed ∞Block 5MWh liquid-cooled battery storage system. The trial was led by global safety certification agency UL, and witnessed by a U.S.-certified fire protection engineer and customer representatives. It adhered strictly to both the UL 9540A and NFPA 855 standards.

The test was designed to simulate four extreme fire conditions, challenging the structural and thermal resilience of the system under real-world emergency scenarios.

