Array Technologies to acquire APA Solar

From pv magazine USA

Array Technologies has entered into an agreement to acquire Ohio-based solar racking company APA Solar in a deal valued at $179 million, excluding 45X tax credits.

Following the acquisition’s closing, expected in the third quarter of 2025, Array Technologies said it will begin offering an integrated tracker and foundation system, and continue to offer APA Solar’s foundation systems for other tracker systems and fixed-tilt racking products.

Array Technologies CEO Kevin G. Hostetler said the deal is “a strategic move that strengthens our capabilities and expands the value we deliver to our customers.” The company also highlighted the domestic content for tracker and foundation system offerings, which are manufactured in Ohio.

The deal is conditional on the continued employment of APA Solar’s chief executive officer Josh Vol Deylen and chief operating officer Joe Von Deylen. Array Technologies said the rest of APA Solar’s senior management team will remain with APA following the acquisition’s closing and lead a new “Foundation Solutions Business” of Array Technologies. At the end of Q1 2025, APA reported it had more than 200 employees.

APA Solar is a family-owned business that was founded in 2008 as a spin-off of its automotive parent company, Alex Products. The company was established during a downturn in automotive manufacturing when the company decided to use its manufacturing and automation expertise to serve the surging solar market.

In March, APA Solar invested $19.5 million to build a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Ohio. Array Technologies said APA’s headquarters and principal manufacturing operations will continue to be located in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.

New Mexico-headquartered Array Technologies is among the top three suppliers of solar trackers in the United States, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Array Technologies has previously said it is committed to domestic sourcing and manufacturing, and in 2022 announced an agreement with Lock Joint Tube, a manufacturer of mechanical and structural-grade steel tubing, to secure supply from a new steel mill in Texas. Lock Joint Tube also produces steel tubing for Array at a torque tube mill in South Bend, Indiana.

Array Technologies is a 30-year-old tracker specialist that went public three years ago. In 2022, the company acquired European tacker company STI Nordland, expanding its geographic footprint. Array has since expanded into South and Central America.