There’s a unique energy that runs through the renewables industry — a constant momentum, a sense of building something vital and new. That energy, I believe, comes from the increasing diversity of voices entering the space. It’s no longer just engineers and financiers shaping the transition — it’s also the people behind contracts, collaborations, and connections. But as the sector grows, we must be more intentional about who gets to shape its future. If we want this industry to truly thrive, women must be seen as central to its strategic and commercial leadership, not only its support functions.

I didn’t plan to join the renewables sector. I stumbled into it, but I’ve stayed because I saw how procurement, when done well, becomes a strategic force. It’s not just about managing suppliers or reducing costs. It’s about influencing outcomes, enabling collaboration, and aligning decisions with long-term goals. My work has shown me that technical, commercial, and relational perspectives are all essential, and women often bring a combination of those strengths naturally.

Too often, leadership in our industry still reflects outdated models — ones that undervalue traits like collaboration, foresight, and resilience. These are qualities women bring in abundance. Yet we are frequently siloed into logistical or administrative roles, rarely handed commercial or strategic responsibilities without a fight. Equity begins with visibility. It’s about making space for women to speak, lead, and shape outcomes at every level.

Coming into this industry without a technical background, I’ve had to push back against assumptions. In procurement, particularly, the function is often misunderstood as purely operational. I’ve had to consistently advocate for the value I bring, whether in stakeholder management, process improvement, or creating alignment across teams. Over time, I’ve learned to let results do the talking. Confidence doesn’t always come first, but clarity and outcomes can build it.

During my time on East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, I managed O&M BOP, CTV, Telecoms, and HV contracts — all pivotal in preparing the project for OFTO divestment. That experience made it clear just how critical behind-the-scenes work is to the success and profitability of any energy project. At JPM and Southern Water, both companies with huge carbon reduction goals, I refined my skills in cross-regional stakeholder engagement, particularly across EMEA and APAC, in contract management roles. Today, in the IPP and EPC space, I find purpose in making procurement a value driver, not just a back-office function.

Still, many women in commercial and project-facing roles must prove themselves — again and again. There’s often an unspoken presumption about what we can’t do, before anyone sees what we can. But where there are challenges, there is also opportunity. The renewables sector is in flux. That means there’s space to define your role, bring your whole self, and lead on your terms.

In project procurement, gender dynamics are still very real. It remains a male-dominated space, especially when interfacing with engineering, legal, or construction teams. I’ve watched women be nudged toward administrative tasks and less with commercial decisions. I’ve had to challenge that dynamic — not with words alone, but by showing how procurement can shape project success.

To any woman entering this sector: don’t shrink yourself to fit the room — grow into your voice. You don’t need to have all the answers on day one. What you bring — your curiosity, perspective, integrity — is already valuable. Ask the questions. Take the space. Hold your ground. Your work is not just a task — it’s part of a transformation. This industry needs people who combine competence with character, and courage with collaboration.

You belong here, not because of luck, but because of what you contribute. Let your presence be a signal of what's possible.

Jessy Usidame is a Strategic Procurement Specialist and Supplier Relationship Manager, currently working as Procurement Manager at Elgin Energy. She recently joined the team supporting the delivery of over 1GW of solar and storage projects across the UK and Ireland over the next 24–48 months. With over 11 years of experience across the non-profit, banking, utilities, and renewable energy sectors, Jessy specializes in contract negotiation, process improvement, and supplier performance management (MSAs, SLAs, KPIs). Her achievements include leading procurement for Solar PV, BESS, and onshore wind projects, managing global supplier relationships, delivering a 25% energy cost reduction across 14 sites, and implementing a vendor offboarding process for 350 suppliers. Jessy is passionate about helping women thrive in every season of life. Through mentoring and advocacy, she encourages women to pursue careers in renewables and confidently step into strategic and decision-making roles.

