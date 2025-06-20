Hungary’s largest battery storage facility comes online

From ESS News

Swiss-based energy company MET Group has officially inaugurated Hungary’s largest standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Dunamenti Power Station in Százhalombatta, located close to Budapest. The new facility boasts a total power output of 40 MW and a storage capacity of 80 MWh.

This project significantly expands MET Group’s energy storage portfolio in Hungary. It joins a smaller 4 MW / 8 MWh demonstrator BESS, which utilizes Tesla Megapack 2 batteries and was installed at the same site in 2022. MET Group became the majority owner of the old coal and gas plant in 2014 by acquiring a 75% majority ownership from GDF Suez. Since the acquisition, the site has seen shifts towards renewables, including solar PV and batteries.

