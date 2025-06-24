Adani commissions off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen plant
Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL) has launched a 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, India. The plant, powered entirely by solar and backed by battery storage, operates fully off-grid, marking a new step in decentralized, renewable hydrogen production.
The plant features a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs. This provides operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance.
This breakthrough sets a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors. The pilot also serves as a proof of concept ahead of ANIL’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat.
ANIL is developing large-scale production facilities for green hydrogen and its derivatives through an integrated end-to-end ecosystem. This includes producing green hydrogen and derivative products such as green ammonia, green methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel, and manufacturing solar cells, ingots and wafers, solar modules, wind turbine generators, and electrolysers at Mundra, Gujarat, to meet demand across diverse sectors in both domestic and international markets.
