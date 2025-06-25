The Hydrogen Stream: FAW Hongqi advances fuel cell vehicle development

FAW Hongqi said its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle program has passed hydrogen consumption and driving range tests. “According to the test results, Red Flag's hydrogen fuel cell system passed the test with excellent performance in dimensions such as stability and energy management precision, and achieved a 15% reduction in hydrogen consumption compared with competitors with smaller overall mass, reaching the industry's leading level,” said SASAC. The authorities said the test improves the program’s outlook, signaling faster industrialization and mass production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. “In the next step, FAW will continue to optimize the performance and quality of Hongqi hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, further consolidate its leading position in this strategic technology field, and inject innovative power for the high-quality development of China's new energy automobile industry.”

ArcelorMittal said it sees green hydrogen as currently unviable and natural gas-based direct reduced iron (DRI) production as noncompetitive as a transitional solution. “As the contract with the German government for the €1.3 billion funding provided for construction work on the project to begin by June 2025, ArcelorMittal was obliged to officially inform the government that it would not be able to continue with the investment due to the market situation and the lack of economic viability of CO₂-reduced steel production,” the said the company . Referring to its projects in Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt, ArcelorMittal added that the energy transition is progressing more slowly than expected in all areas.

Storengy Deutschland said it will secure up to €4.5 million in funding from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) fund. The funds will be used to conduct studies for the further development of the SaltHy hydrogen project, the company said after signing the grant agreement with the European Commission this week.

Eurogas said a dozen European organizations raised concerns over the draft Delegated Regulation on Low Carbon Fuels, which could become law as early as August 2025. “Eurogas and 16 co-signatories including Ammonia Europe, Fertilizers Europe, IFIEC and CCSA are urging the European Commission to revise the methodology for assessing whether a fuel qualifies as low-carbon and enabling producers to demonstrate better performance on emissions,” the association said. It added that the draft secondary legislation “would make low carbon hydrogen production in the EU nearly impossible by imposing restrictive and unworkable emission calculation rules.”

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced the results of its green hydrogen trading pilot launched in mid-June, where selling and purchasing prices are set via bidding. If a supplier’s bid exceeds a user’s bid, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government covers the difference. The government conducted bidding for trailer and cardle transport. The winning bid for trailer transport was JPY 280 ($1.93) per Normal Lube, while cardle transport cleared at JPY 355 per Normal Lube, according to the government’s website. On the demand side, two bidders offered ¥100 per Normal Lube for trailer transport and three bidders offered JPY 280 per Normal Lube for cardle transport. Trailer deliveries will occur twice weekly from July to September 2025; cardle transport will include six total shipments in that period. The government did not respond to questions regarding bidding categories, transportation methods, prices, or lubes.