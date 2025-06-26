Genex opens procurement for 775 MW Bulli Creek solar project in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power and EPC contractor PCL Construction have announced that procurement and work packages are now open for the 775 MW first stage of the Bulli Creek solar project being developed in Australia.

The project incorporates more than 1.5 million bifacial solar modules, approximately 204,000 steel foundation piles, 232 units of 4.2 MVA, integrated skids with inverters, MV transformers, and MV switchgear. The substation is to include four 250 MVA main power transformers, with energy being transmitted via a 3.5 km, 330 kV dual circuit overhead line from the substation to the Powerlink switchyard.

Canada-based PCL Construction said the Bulli Creek solar project will deliver diverse engineering and construction work packages and all trade contractors and suppliers interested in supplying the project could register an expression of interest (EOI) via the ICN Gateway.

Sydney-based Genex said the launch of the procurement and work packages “represents a major step toward delivering the largest solar farm in the Southern Hemisphere, while also ensuring local suppliers are given full, fair, and reasonable opportunities to contribute to the project’s construction.”

The company, now wholly owned by former joint venture partner J-Power, said it supports Australian industry participation and encourages businesses, especially from the local and regional areas, to explore the available packages and get involved.

The 775 MW solar farm is the first stage of the up to 2 GW Bulli Creek Clean Energy Park being developed on a 5,000-hectare site about 120 kilometres southwest of Toowoomba. It is proposed the initial solar farm stage will be followed by a battery energy storage system of up to 600 MW / 2,400 MWh capacity, with the potential for further solar and/or energy storage stages to follow up to the full 2 GW capacity at the project site.

The project is supported by 15-year offtake agreement with Queensland government-owned power company Stanwell which will purchase up to 550 MW from the Stage 1 solar farm.

Genex is working toward a final investment decision on the Stage 1 project by late 2025 with construction expected to commence in 2026.