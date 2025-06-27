Transmission delays threaten growth of PV projects in Colombia

From pv magazine LatAm

The first quarter of 2025 brought the entry of 13 PV projects into the National Interconnected System (SIN) and the addition of 16 MW of new solar capacity, according to official data from Colombia's national grid operator XM Compañía de Expertos. By March 2025, the total capacity was 1,348 MW operational and 699 MW in testing, however, insufficient transmission infrastructure is preventing many of these projects from formally entering the system.

XM has reported that 55% of transmission projects — in both the national and regional systems — are behind schedule. This compromises the timely connection of PV installations, especially those linked to recent firm energy auctions, where solar parks represent the majority.

The situation, XM adds, is aggravated in the context of the Firm Energy Obligation (OEF) auctions, in which most of the awarded projects are solar. In the 2027-2028 round, 30 parks under construction are photovoltaic, in addition to several in operation. The Comptroller's Office has expressed concern that more than 60% of the awarded plants will not be built on time, especially due to the absence of storage plans.

The reduction in actual uptake is evident: in the last five years, only 28% of planned projects have been connected to the system. In 2024, only 1,447 MW of the 5,720 MW planned entered the system (25%) and in the first months of 2025, only 50 MW of the 3,517 MW planned have been added (1.4%).

XM insists that without accelerated grid expansion, the deployment of new solar projects will slow down further. There are currently 143 projects in the 2025 pipeline requiring transmission connection, with a combined capacity of 10.2 GW. Of these, 16 projects have firm technical obligations for 2.5 GW of capacity.

XM proposes actions such as improving the resilience of the system, strengthening supervision, updating protection systems and progress in the installation of the automatic load shedding scheme, in addition to the definition of new services such as the contribution of inertia and short-circuit current. The report also points to challenges arising from the integration of solar and wind generation, including decreasing inertia, increasing short-circuit levels, reduced grid resilience and dynamic performance of inverter-connected equipment.

If delays persist, the expansion of solar generation risks stalling, affecting energy targets sustained in auctions and commitments. While capacity testing is approaching 2 GW, actual availability depends on improvements in transmission infrastructure and plant dispatch and connection mechanisms.