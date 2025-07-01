UAE launches 60 MW solar plant to power gas complex, grid

Sharjah National Oil Corp. (SNOC) has commissioned the first utility-scale solar plant in Sharjah, an emirate in the United Arab Emirates. The 60 MWp facility will supply electricity to the Sajaa Gas Complex and export surplus power to the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and France's EDF Group, developed the project in collaboration with SEWA and SNOC. Abdulaziz Al Obaidli, the chairman of Emerge, claimed that the new solar plant will enhance energy security and reduce emissions. It consists of more than 98,000 solar panels mounted on 13,000 single-axis trackers.

Masdar said that the SANA solar plant, spanning 850,000 square meters, is one of the first large-scale oil and gas processing facilities in the world to be powered by on-site solar generation. The plant will purportedly offset 66,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 13,780 homes. The project is expected to support SNOC’s operations by day and draw from SEWA at night.

SNOC CEO Khamis Al Mazrouei said the SANA plant was conceived eight years ago by a group of engineers seeking to expand the company’s renewable energy capabilities. He traced the project’s origins to a small 300 kW solar installation launched in 2018 at SNOC’s Hamriyah LNG terminal. The SANA plant, he added, reflects SNOC’s broader strategy to pursue carbon neutrality, diversify energy sources, and maintain safe and sustainable operations

Emerge will operate and maintain the facility for the next 25 years. The venture said that the project showcases the potential of public-private partnerships in delivering clean energy infrastructure at scale.

In May, researchers in Sharjah tested a mist-cooled bifacial solar panel that boosted electricity generation by up to 37% on sunny days and 46% on cloudy days. The sandwich-style design, developed by universities in the United Arab Emirates, significantly reduced panel temperatures under extreme heat.