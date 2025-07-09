India installs 22.5 GW of solar capacity in fiscal 2025

From pv magazine India
India added around 17.4 GW of utility-scale solar and 5.15 GW of rooftop solar capacity in fiscal 2025, according to JMK Research & Analytics’ “Annual India Solar Report Card FY 2025.”
Rajasthan led annual additions with 6.5 GW, followed by Gujarat (3.6 GW) and Maharashtra (2.3 GW).
JMK Research said it expects the nation to commission about 21.2 GW of new utility-scale solar projects and 7.2 GW of rooftop/onsite solar projects for fiscal 2026.
India’s cumulative utility-scale solar capacity stood at 85.6 GW at the end of March 2025, with another 68.2 GW in the pipeline (projects with completed auctions).
Industry leaders
Waaree Energies led module shipments in fiscal 2025 with a 13.9% market share, followed by Jinko at 8.6%, Longi at 8.3%, and Trina at 6.2%. First Solar exported 66.7% of its India-made modules, while Adani exported 33% and Waaree 6.9%.
Sungrow led central inverter suppliers with a 54.1% share, followed by Sineng at 21.7% and FIMER at 19%. In string inverters, TBEA held 23.4%, followed by Sungrow at 18.9% and Solis at 13.4%.
Adani commissioned 19.7% of the 10.1 GW (AC) capacity from power purchase agreement (PPA) projects awarded by distribution companies (discoms), followed by ReNew at 15.4% and Acme at 11.9%
Discom PPA projects are utility-scale projects awarded by central and state agency tenders, with power offtake by state Discoms. Market share is based on AC capacity commissioned in fiscal 2025.
Serentica Renewables accounted for 6% of the 6,366 MW of open-access solar capacity, followed by JSW Energy and Greenko.
Tata Power, Jakson Green, and Sterling & Wilson were the top third-party engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors for utility-scale solar in fiscal 2025.
Tata Power Solar, Mahindra Solarize, and Orb Energy led rooftop and onsite solar project development in FY2025.
