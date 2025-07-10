Cayman Islands qualifies six bidders for 22.5 MW solar-plus-storage tender

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (URCO) of the Cayman Islands has launched a request for proposals for its largest-ever solar and battery energy storage project.
The announcement follows a request for qualifications process in which six bidding companies were identified as qualified to submit proposals for the 22.5 MW solar project. Names of the qualified bidders have not been made publicly available.
Once operational, the solar and battery project will be capable of dispatching 350% more power than the existing 5 MW Bodden Town solar farm, the country’s first utility-scale solar project, commissioned in 2017. It is also forecast to offset around 16% of the archipelago’s peak summer electricity demand, based on system forecasts.
URCO Chairman, Samuel Jackson, said the office remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing renewable energy in the Cayman Islands. Further details around the request for proposals, including submission deadlines, were not disclosed.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) the Cayman Islands had a cumulative solar capacity of 14 MW at the end of last year, the same figure reported annually since 2021.
