Pakistan’s largest battery storage project nears operation for cement firm

From ESS News
Lucky Cement, a large producer and exporter of cement in Pakistan, will soon host the country’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS), with a 20.7 MW/22.7 MWh facility getting an update from leadership. It will be located at its 34 MW captive solar power plant at the Pezu facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Developed with Reon Energy and powered by batteries from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), the project marks Pakistan’s largest industrial energy storage deployment to date.
The BESS is designed to absorb solar intermittency, provide spinning reserve, and enable the shutdown of fossil fuel generators during daylight hours – a major stride toward grid independence and operational resilience.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.