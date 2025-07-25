U.S. startup installs building-integrated, organic photovoltaic facade

California-based organic photovoltaic (OPV) start-up Next Energy Technologies has installed a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) facade featuring its OPV coatings.
Located at the company’s headquarters in Santa Barbara, the installation features six transparent windows each measuring 40 by 60 inches (101.6 cm x 152.4 cm) for a total area of 100 square feet (9.3 m2).
Each insulating glass unit incorporates Next’s OPV coating on the outboard lite and runs cables through the framing system.
The windows were fabricated with low-e coated inboard lites and spacers supplied by architectural glass fabricator Viracon, while the framing system was designed, supplied and installed by Walters & Wolf.
Next says the installation is the world’s first commercial BIPV facade to feature its OPV coatings, following on from the unveiling of its fully transparent organic PV window in February.
The company estimates that, while leveraging existing infrastructure, its OPV facade can generate enough electricity to offset approximately 20% to 25% of the energy consumption typical of commercial properties.
Daniel Emmett, CEO, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Next, said the successful scaling of the technology “takes Next and the industry closer to a future of sustainable building design.”
“We’re incredibly proud of the quality of the coating, the seamless installation, and the power generation performance we’re already seeing from this first facade installation,” he added.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.