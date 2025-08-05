Australia’s Waratah Super Battery starts operations as ‘shock absorber’

From ESS News

Akaysha Energy has announced that the Waratah Super Battery is now actively bolstering energy security for the New South Wales grid in Australia with the first 350 MW/750 MWh of the battery’s capacity now online in the lead up to full operation, expected later this year.

Commissioned by the New South Wales government and delivered and operated by BlackRock-owned Akaysha Energy, the Waratah Super Battery will provide 850 MW/1,680 MWh capacity when fully commissioned, operating as part of a broader System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS) that is designed to support the grid by providing reserve transmission capacity and stability in the event of any sudden power surges.

The SIPS includes the battery, built at the site of a shuttered coal-fired power station at Lake Munmorah on the NSW Central Coast, about 100km north of Sydney, control system, arrangements for paired generation services, and upgrades to existing power lines.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.