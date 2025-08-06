Quebec to offer rebates for home, commercial solar 

Montreal-based public utility Hydro-Québec is set to introduce new financial incentives for the purchase of solar panels, beginning in 2026.
The utility said in a statement that homeowners and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in Quebec will be able to receive CAN 1,000 for each installed kilowatt, up to a maximum 40% of total installation costs.
Hydro-Québec estimates this could represent around CAN 5,000 in assistance for a midsize home and up to CAN 40,500 for a commercial building.
In May, the utility revealed plans to develop 11 GW of clean energy by 2035, including 3 GW of solar. The announcement was shortly followed by a 300 MW solar tender, open until March 31, 2026.
The 11 GW target will be backed by CAD 10 billion in investments by 2035, said Hydro-Québec. Among other planned incentives to expand solar uptake is increasing the permitted size of solar installations for self consumption from 50 kW to 1,000 kW.
Canada installed 314 MW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative installed PV capacity to more than 5 GW.
