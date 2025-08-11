California activates $2 billion solar and energy storage facility

From pv magazine USA

Arevon Energy announced the completion of the two-phase Eland solar-plus-storage project, sited in Kern County, California. The project had capital costs of over $2 billion and is one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in the United States.

The Eland solar project has a total nameplate capacity of 758 MW of solar paired with a 300 MW, 1,200 MWh battery energy storage system. The project is made of 1.36 million solar panels and 172 containerized lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Eland is expected to produce enough electricity to meet about 7% of Los Angeles’ annual demand. It is large enough to power the equivalent of about 266,000 homes annually.

The project created an estimated 1,000 jobs to construct the facility. It is expected to disburse more than $36 million in local government payments through its lifetime, funding schools, public services, and infrastructure.

“We’re locking in affordable, 100% carbon-free energy for our community and setting the pace for what a modern utility should look like,” said Scott Mellon, general manager, Glendale Water and Power Authority.

The project’s batteries were manufactured in Lathrop, California. The batteries are designed to quickly discharge power during times of peak demand, supporting California’s energy security, especially during extreme heat, brownouts, and blackouts. Arevon said LFP batteries have been in commercial use since 2019 and have reported no fire incidents.

The project’s first phase, Eland 1 reached commercial operations and Arevon announced it has now reached operations for the second phase, Eland 2.

“Strong collaboration among the project’s landowners and community members as well as our power offtake and financing partners was essential in getting us to this moment,” said Kevin Smith, chief executive officer, Arevon.

California is pursuing a goal of 100% clean energy by 2035 and currently has reached a 57% share of renewables in the energy mix.

Arevon is among the largest solar and energy storage developers in the United States and has more than 3.7 GW in operation in Califoria alone representing $5 billion in capital investments. Nationwide, the company has over 5.3 GW of solar and energy storage projects across 17 states representing more than $10 billion in capital investment. The company has a 9 GW development portfolio.

Other California project updates include the start of operations at its Peregrine Energy Storage Project, its Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage Project, its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project, and its Condor Energy Storage Project. Arevon also announced construction proceedings at its Nighthawk Energy Storage Project and executed offtake agreements for its Cormorant Energy Storage Project and its Avocet Energy Storage Project.