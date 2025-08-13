Nature’s Generator releases 6.8 kW / 3.8 kWh compact home backup battery

From pv magazine USA
Nature’s Generator launched its new Lithium 6000 product, a backup battery and solar power bank.
The compact battery, which measures 47 cm x 35 cm x 44 cm and weighs 50.8 kg, contains 6 kW of continuous output power and 3,840 Wh of capacity. The product has 3,000 life cycles, according to Nature’s Generator.
The company said two Lithium 6000 units can combine for up to 12 kW of continuous power, supporting whole-home backup and appliances with high power demand. The battery contains a 6 kW pure sine wave inverter with 120 V, 240 V output.
The battery has two 12 V to 60 V, 25 A, 1200 W solar chargers, ports for wind chargers and AC outlet charging, and contains maximum power point tracking technology. It also has numerous output ports, including:
- 2x 12-W USB-A Port: 5 V, 2.4 A
- 2x 60-W USB-A Fast Charge Port: 5 V, 3 A; 9 V, 3 A; 12 V, 3 A; 15 V, 3 A; 20 V, 3 A,
- 2x 100-W USB-C Ports: 5 V, 3 A; 9 V, 3 A; 12 V, 3 A; 15 V, 3 A; 20 V, 5 A
- 12-V Socket: 10 A, 120 W
- 12-V Barrel: 10 A, 120 W
- Expansion Port: Built-in
- 4x NEMA 5-20R outlets
- 1x NEMA TT-30R outlet
- 1x NEMA L14-30R outlet
The lithium-ferro-phosphate backup battery can be paired with an automatic transfer switch, meaning users will not need to manually switch on the battery bank in the case of a home power outage.
Users can add up to five Lithium 6000 Power Pods to extend the system’s runtime to 23 kWh.
“The system works automatically, even if you’re not at home, so you can go about your day without a second thought about power,” said Lawrence Zhou, chief executive officer, Nature’s Generator.
The product currently retails for $1,999.99. Nature’s Generator partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Cabela’s, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Rona, Amazon and others.
