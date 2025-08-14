Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners plans 1 GW of PV-wind, 3,831 MWh BESS

From ESS News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has submitted its Llanura Solar project for environmental review in Chile’s Antofagasta region. The $1.3 billion hybrid facility combines 1,004 MWp of PV, 152 MW of wind generation, and a BESS with 3,831.4 MWh of capacity.

The project is planned to connect to the 500 kV Llullaillaco switching substation under Chile’s 2021 Transmission Expansion Plan. According to the environmental impact study filed with Chile’s Environmental Assessment Service (SEIA), Llanura Solar would occupy 2,064.06 hectares in the municipality of Taltal.

