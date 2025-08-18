Maldives runs tender to procure rooftop solar materials 

The Ministry of Finance and Planning of the Maldives has opened a tender for the procurement of materials for rooftop solar installations.
The tender details state that the materials will be put towards 1.5 MW of solar for household consumers.
A complete set of bidding documents is available to download from the ministry’s website.
Interested bidders must register with the Ministry of Finance, and submit a non-refundable registration fee before Sept. 8. The deadline for applications is Sept. 14.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Maldives had installed 69 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 55 MW at the end of the year prior.
In February, the country launched a tender for up to 150 MW of solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
