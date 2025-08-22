France’s largest battery storage system powers up

UK-based renewables developer Harmony Energy recently switched on a BESS at the port of Nantes-Saint-Nazaire, France. With 100 MW of power output and 200 MWh of storage capacity, the facility is the largest of its kind in the country.

The project is connected to the Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE) transmission network with a charge and discharge voltage of 63 kV, which is considered an ideal configuration for the grid-balancing services for which it is intended. The BESS is equipped with Tesla Megapack batteries and the Autobidder control system to manage charging and discharging in a smooth and optimized manner.