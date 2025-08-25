Envision signs 40 GWh-plus of battery cell deals with Chinese integrators

From ESS News

Envision Group has signed strategic cooperation agreements for more than 40 GWh of battery energy storage cells with over a dozen Chinese system integrators, the company announced during the EESA Energy Storage Exhibition held on Aug. 13 to 15 at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center.

The cells will be supplied by Envision AESC, the company’s battery unit. Counterparties include XYZ Storage Technology, Kunyu Power Supply, Alpha ESS, Zhejiang Hi-tech Equipment Manufacturing and Shanghai Cairi Energy Technology, among other domestic integrators.

