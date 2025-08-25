Malaysian partners to develop 1.5 GW of solar

Clean energy company Gentari and construction and engineering firm Gamuda are teaming up to develop 1.5 GW of solar power plants paired with battery energy storage in Malaysia.

Developed through their subsidiaries Gentari Renewables and Gamuda Energy, the new capacity will meet the needs of strategic hyperscale data centre players, according to a statement from the two companies.

The solar projects will be developed under Malaysia’s CRESS framework, an initiative that allows businesses to purchase green electricity directly from renewable energy developers through the national grid.

The companies’ joint statement adds that they are committed to addressing the “urgent need” to expand renewable energy capacity to meet the rising power demand of hyperscale data centres, which is expected to reach 5 GW by 2035.

Gamuda Energy Director, Joshua Kong Sing Hoe, said that the availability of clean energy is a critical factor for retaining investment from the world’s leading technology companies in Malaysia. “This landmark partnership sets the model for future collaborations aimed at powering sustainable development across various industries in supporting the national net-zero ambition,” he added.

Malaysia’s cumulative solar capacity reached 2,306 MW by the end of 2024, up from 2,146 MW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country has set a target of achieving a 40% renewable energy share in its national energy mix by 2040.