How to size PV systems and batteries

From ESS News and pv magazine Brazil
Batteries can make solar arrays even more independent from the grid and contribute to more comprehensive consumption management while bringing savings and improved energy security. To capture such opportunities, however, the elements of solar-plus-storage systems must be appropriately sized according to consumer profiles.
To discuss this topic, pv magazine Brasil invited Natália Maestá, CEO of the integration company Fonte Solar; Andrey Oliveira, director of products and solutions at Huawei Digital Power Brasil; and Natanea Guimarães, senior market intelligence analyst at Greener to form a How to size photovoltaic systems with batteries panel at the Intersolar South America 2025 fair.
Here, pv magazine Brasil summarizes their thoughts.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.