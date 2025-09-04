Montenegro utility launches 240 MWh battery storage tender

EPCG, Montenegro’s largest electricity provider, is investing in two four-hour BESS to strengthen grid resilience and balance supply and demand.

Each system will have a power output of 30 MW and a storage capacity of 120 MWh, designed for operation at an output voltage of 35 kV. The batteries will be installed at the site of the metal processing company EPCG Željezara Nikšić.

The tender covers the full project scope – including design, equipment supply, construction, commissioning, personnel training, and maintenance. Bidders must include two cost components in their offers. The first covers 10 years of services and maintenance to ensure uninterrupted operation, while the second covers years 11 to 20, including replacement, upgrades, and continued technical maintenance of key components.