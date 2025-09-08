Avaada Electro to unveil n-type TOPCon PV modules

From pv magazine India

Avaada Electro, the solar manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, will present its n-type TOPCon solar modules and cells at the RE+ 2025 trade show in Las Vegas from Sept. 8 to 11.

With its n-type TOPCon cells and modules, Avaada Electro is targeting higher efficiency and greater power output.

The company operates 8.5 GW of photovoltaic module capacity and plans to expand further. It runs two manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, both designed for scalability.

The Nagpur facility includes a smart energy management system and operates at a takt time of 16 seconds.

Avaada Electro’s modules are certified to international standards including IEC, UL, and ISO, ensuring performance across utility-scale solar parks, commercial and industrial projects, and rooftop systems.

“Our presence at RE+ 2025 marks a pivotal step in establishing Avaada Electro as a trusted global partner in the clean energy transition,” said Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group. “With our solar cells and modules, we are not only showcasing India’s technology leadership but also aim to introduce U.S. customers to reliable and cost-efficient solutions tailored for large-scale utilities, EPCs, and C&I users. We remain committed to empowering businesses, communities, and nations to accelerate renewable energy adoption and advance their net-zero ambitions.”

Avaada Group is a diversified clean energy conglomerate with businesses in solar PV manufacturing, renewable power generation, green hydrogen and derivatives, data centers, battery storage, and pumped hydro projects.