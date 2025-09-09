Canadian Solar presents 660 W ‘low-carbon’ heterojunction module with 24.4% efficiency

Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has presented a new heterojunction solar module series for use in utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.
“The Low Carbon modules achieve an industry-leading carbon footprint of just 285 kg CO₂eq/kW, one of the lowest among all silicon-based solar modules worldwide, setting a new benchmark in sustainable solar manufacturing,” the company said in a statement. “The new LC modules deliver up to 660 W output with module efficiency of up to 24.4%, with deliveries commencing in August 2025.”
The 132-half cell modules measure 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 32.8 kg.
The new IP68-rated products are available in nine versions with power output ranging from 620 W to 660 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 23.0% to 24.4%.
The panels also feature 2 mm heat-strengthened glass on both sides, anti-reflecting coating, and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. Their temperature coefficient is -0.24%/C and the bifaciality factor is 95%, according to the manufacturer.
The modules are backed by a 15-year product warranty, along with a guaranteed power degradation of no more than 1% in the first year and a maximum of 0.3% annually over the subsequent 30 years.
The company explained that the low carbon levels of the modules were made possible by higher ingot utilization rates, a reduction in wafer thickness to 110 μm, compared to 130–135 μm in TOPCon and back-contact cells, a reduction in production steps, and an 8.8%–10.7% reduction in power consumption.
“Altogether, these improvements shorten the carbon payback time of Canadian Solar's LC modules by approximately 11%, compared to conventional N-type silicon-based modules available today,” the manufacturer stated.
