New alliance aims to unlock 35 GW of pumped hydro storage across Europe

From ESS News
The International Hydropower Association (IHA) and Eurelectric, Europe’s electricity industry trade association, have launched the Paris Pledge – a joint call to expand pumped hydro storage across the continent.
Developed with 11 senior industry leaders, the pledge urges EU and national policymakers to prioritize long-duration energy storage as a critical pillar for grid stability and energy security.
To unlock the nearly 35 GW pipeline of projects across Europe, the Paris Pledge calls for urgent regulatory support at both EU and national levels to meet long-duration energy storage needs.
