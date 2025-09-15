Bluetti, EcoFlow, Jackery debut new battery systems at RE+ 2025

From pv magazine USA

The annual RE+ conference is traditionally where solar manufacturers announce new products and partnerships, and this year was no different. For 2025, B2C battery market leaders Bluetti, EcoFlow and Jackery all brought major product and partnership announcements to the show.

Bluetti announced three new products at RE+ this year, aimed at users in three different market segments; one each for RV enthusiasts, people in cold-weather climates and the average homeowner.

The Bluetti RVSolar display at RE+ 2025

The company’s RVSolar is an integrated 48V system that connects 4.8-kWh battery modules and solar panels to a central hub, distribution panel and control screen. Bluetti says the system is designed for easy 30-minute installation in RVs, boats and more, and the 48V architecture will result in highly efficient operation with 6kW (AC+DC) 5kVA power output. RVSolar is expected to launch on September 30, 2025 through the Bluetti website.

Bluetti’s new Pioneer Na sodium ion portable power station

The latest portable in the Bluetti lineup is Pioneer Na, which the company calls the world’s first sodium-ion portable power station. The Pioneer Na offers some advantages over traditional portable power stations. Bluetti says the sodium-based battery chemistry allows the unit to charge and discharge at temperatures as low as -15°C (5°F) and -25°C (-13°F), respectively. In addition, sodium is significantly more abundant than lithium, and studies have shown decreased risk of thermal runaway in sodium-ion batteries compared to lithium. The Pioneer Na is expected to launch on October 15, 2025.

Mock-ups of the Bluetti FridgePower units were on display

Finally, there’s FridgePower, a slim (75mm) backup solution designed for refrigerators and other small appliances. The FridgePower connects between a refrigerator and wall outlet and can be wall-mounted or simply placed atop the appliance. Bluetti says the FridgePower can store 2,016 Wh of energy, with 1,800 W power output and a 10ms switchover time in the event of an outage. The FridgePower is scheduled for release on November 4, 2025.

EcoFlow’s large booth was almost entirely focused on the company’s new grid-tied OCEAN Pro solar battery system. The system was unveiled a month prior to RE+, but the company held a special ceremony during the show to mark the receipt of UL 9540B fire safety testing certification for the OCEAN Pro. The certification was the first awarded by global testing and inspection company SGS under the new UL standard.

EcoFlow’s certificate of compliance with UL 9540B standards

The OCEAN Pro is a customizable home energy storage solution that offers expandable energy storage from 10 to 80 kWh, with 24 kW continuous power output and up to 40 kW DC solar input. EcoFlow says the system is engineered to perform in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F, and can withstand flood waters up to 3.3 feet high. The booth featured a heavily-abused OCEAN Pro battery test subject with dents and scorch marks. The company was proud to say the battery survived all the abuse with flying colors.

EcoFlow is actively onboarding new installer partners and advertising directly to homeowners through its website.

The EcoFlow OCEAN Pro ecosystem of connected products

With the launch, the company has also partnered with meter socket adapter company ConnectDER and Texas Instruments, whose microcontrollers and battery monitors are used in the OCEAN Pro.

EcoFlow representatives also confirmed the company is now selling its STREAM Plug & Play balcony solar system to customers in Utah, in the wake of that state’s balcony solar law passed in 2024.

Jackery launched its HomePower 3600 Plus essential home backup system on the first day of RE+ this year, and also brought displays of its solar roof tiles and balcony solar solution.

Jackery’s HomePower 3600 Plus on display

The HomePower 3600 Plus is a more-affordable middle ground between the company’s small portable generators and the more premium HomePower 5000. The 3,600W power station can be interconnected with a home through a manual transfer switch and comes with 3.6 kWh of storage capacity (expandable to 21.6 kWh). If installed in connection with a home through the transfer switch, the battery qualifies for the Section 25D tax credit ending after December of 2025. The HomePower 3600 Plus system is on sale now

In addition to the new power station, Jackery showed off its Solar Roof tiles in a unique “hail challenge” display that encouraged visitors to throw 1-inch ice balls at the tiles to prove their resilience. Though not yet available in the United States, the tiles have been installed in a pilot project overseas. Company representatives told pv magazine USA each black tile is rated to produce 45W of power under full sun, with a terra cotta-style version rated at 38W. The company is waiting on Class A fire certification for the tiles before they can sell them in the U.S. market.

Representatives of Jackery and Desay battery begin their strategic partnership.

Elsewhere in the show, representatives from Jackery gathered at the Desay Battery booth where they signed a letter of intent to purchase Desay’s “proactive safety” battery cells. The cells contain a patented sensor that detects minute changes to both pressure and temperature inside the cell. Desay Battery says employing the sensors alongside their AI platform allows users more accurately pinpoint early signs of problems in the cells and intervene to reduce risk of a thermal event.