Meyer Burger gives up on selling itself as a whole, sells U.S. solar production tools

Solar technology producer Meyer Burger Group has surrendered its drive to restructure and survive as one corporate whole beyond insolvency, saying an investor looks unlikely to come to its rescue. The company also said it has sold U.S. factory machines and equipment.

For the U.S. solar market, the announcements, in effect, would seem to foreclose any remaining hopes of salvaging the company’s foray into U.S. manufacturing.

The Swiss company has sold factory tools valued at nearly $29 million from its module factory featuring 1.4 GW in annual production capacity in Goodyear, Arizona, and its defunct project to build a 2 GW solar cell production plant in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The company mothballed the Arizona plant in May, laying off nearly 300 employees. In August 2024, it pulled the plug on plans for the Colorado facility, formerly projected to employ more than 350 workers.

A corporate announcement by Meyer Burger provided the $29 million total asset sale figure and said Waaree Solar Americas Inc. purchased the module tools and Babacomari Solar North LLC bought the cell equipment. But the announcement did not detail how much each company paid.

Separately, online news platform USA Herald reported that Waaree had bid $18.5 million in cash and Babacomari bid $10.2 million in credit

In April, the Indian-owned Waaree announced it would double its module production in Brookshire, Texas, west of Houston, from 1.6 GW capacity to 3.2 GW.

It’s entirely unclear what Babacomari aims to do with the equipment it has purchased, where it plans to use the gear or whether it has any prior role in solar manufacturing. Contact information for the limited-liability company is scarce or nonworking.

Babacomari is the developer of record of a 160 MW solar farm project sited not far from the U.S. border with Mexico and within southeastern Arizona’s Cochise County. The development initially was designated for completion on Jan. 1, 2026.