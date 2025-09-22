Avaada opens 280 MW solar plant in India, starts 100 MW project

From pv magazine India

Avaada Group has announced the inauguration of its 280 MW solar power project in Surendranagar, Gujarat, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, the project spans 1,170 acres in the villages of Tavi and Varsani with an investment of INR 1,500 crore. It is equipped with Avaada Electro’s modules certified under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) n-type bifacial solar technology.

The electricity will be supplied to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd., adding to the state’s renewable mix and providing affordable power for residents, particularly farmers.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for Avaada’s 100 MW solar project in Vadodara district. The facility, spread over 350 acres with an investment of INR 400 crore, is being developed by Avaada GJ Solar and is scheduled for commissioning by April 2026.

“At Avaada, our mission goes beyond generating energy – it is about contributing to India’s growth story and empowering communities,” Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, said. “The inauguration of our 280 MW project at Surendranagar by the Hon’ble Prime Minister is a proud moment for us and reinforces our commitment to delivering clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to every Indian.”

The Surendranagar project is expected to improve energy access and agricultural productivity by providing daytime power for irrigation, reducing reliance on nighttime supply and improving efficiency. It will also support grid stability, cut the state’s subsidy burden, and reduce dependence on costlier power during peak demand.

Environmentally, the project is expected to offset 595,857 tons of CO₂ annually and conserve 112 million liters of water per year through robotic module cleaning systems.

Avaada has also launched CSR programs tied to the project, including free tuition classes, computer labs, cybersecurity workshops, healthcare camps, and skill development initiatives for women.

The Vadodara project is expected to offset 212,806 tons of CO₂ each year and conserve nearly 40 million liters of water through robotic cleaning technology.

Avaada’s portfolio spans renewable power generation, solar module manufacturing, green hydrogen and derivatives, green data centers, battery storage, and pumped hydro.