Solar can boost Mauritania’s artisanal fishing sector, says IRENA

Solar energy, alongside other forms of decentralized renewable energy (DRE), is well positioned to make Mauritania‘s artisanal fishing sector more resilient and economically viable, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Mauritania’s fisheries sector is an important pillar within the national economy, representing 2.8% of GDP in 2023. The country ranks second among Africa's largest producers and exporters of fish products, accounting for over 10% of annual exports.

The country’s artisanal fishing sub-sector accounts for around 40% of annual catch across Mauritania’s fishing industry, contributing greatly to both job creation and food security. To date, the sector is heavily reliant on fossil fuels to power operations and high energy costs, covering up to 40% of all operating expenses, alongside an unreliable energy supply that poses challenges across the sector’s value chain.

IRENA’s study says that utilizing Mauritania’s largely untapped solar and wind potential and transitioning to DRE technologies could potentially reduce both operational costs and carbon emissions while enhancing the livelihoods and resilience of sector players.

The research proposes the use of tailored DRE solutions, including grid-connected solar for large-scale fish factories alongside solar-powered ice factories with solar-powered refrigeration units. Grid-connected solar was analyzed to have an internal rate of return (IRR) of 12%, higher than the prevailing interest rate in Mauritania of 7.7%, while the solar-powered ice factories had an IRR of 24%.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, the report recommends using solar-powered batteries to power retrofitted boat motors and accessories for fishermen, analyzed at an IRR of 14%, alongside solar-powered refrigeration units for fish merchants and community-owned solar-powered cold rooms, which were found to have IRRs of 11% and 15%.

IRENA’s assessment calculated the total investment required at $163.12 million, 58% of which would go towards retrofitting artisanal fishing boats with battery-powered motors. The deployment of individual solar-powered freezers would require $6.78 million, IRENA adds, while solar PV-powered cold storage would require $48.2 million.

In research conducted on key industry stakeholders, IRENA found up to 84% of large-scale consumers, 78% of fishermen and 46% of fish merchants already had awareness of solar and wind power. All large-scale consumers surveyed, alongside 89% of fish merchants and 70% of fishermen, indicated willingness to integrate DRE into their operations. Almost half (44%) of fishermen cited cost savings as the main motivator to adopt renewable energy.

Key barriers to solar and wind adoption in Mauritania are cited as limited market availability, high initial investment costs, lack of access to financing and insufficient skills for servicing and maintenance. IRENA says the successful implementation of these energy solutions would require a concerted effort from government, alongside support from technical and financial partners, to raise awareness of the economic, social and environmental benefits and to foster the development of a local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The report offers a series of recommendations, including the development of a national strategy for DRE and the removal of import duties on all solar equipment, materials and maintenance inputs to improve market availability and reduce upfront investment costs.

It also calls for the establishment of a comprehensive training programme to support the DRE development in Mauritania, the implementation of a national certification system for DRE equipment and installations, and for increased private sector participation in Mauritania’s renewable energy sector to be encouraged.

Mauritania’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 157 MW at the end of last year, up from 123 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from IRENA.