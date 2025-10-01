FRV brings 300 MW of solar online in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia, owned by Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian pension fund Omers, has announced the completion of the 300 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm in the New South Wales Riverina region.

FRV said the project, its largest in Australia to date, has reached commercial operations stage. The milestone comes less than 12 months after the facility first commenced generation.

The Walla Walla Solar Farm is located near the community of the same name about 40 km north of Albury, in what FRV has described as a “strong and strategic part” of the grid.

The project is supported by a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Microsoft with the facility expected to generate about 720 GWh of clean energy per year.

Carlo Frigerio, CEO of FRV Australia, said the start of commercial operations not only supports Australia’s renewable energy goals but also strengthens the company’s position as a key player in the sector.

“Walla Walla is our largest project in Australia and a strong demonstration of our commitment to the country’s renewable energy goals,” he said.

“It reflects the capability of our team to deliver complex infrastructure and the strength of our partnerships with global leaders like Microsoft.”

FRV currently has eight solar farms in operation across Australia, including the 125 MW Lilyvale and Dalby projects in Queensland, the 106 MW Winton Solar Farm in Victoria, and the 70 MW Goonumbla, 115 MW Metz, 56 MW Moree and the 90 MW Sebastopol solar farms, all in New South Wales.

It also recently acquired the 190 MW Axedale hybrid solar and battery project and is currently constructing the 100 MW/200 MWh Terang battery energy storage system in Victoria.