Sermatec’s 6.25 MWh battery storage system enters mass production

From ESS News

Sermatec has announced it is now capable of mass-producing its Serattice series 6.25 MWh containerised energy storage system using 587 Ah battery cells.

This modular 20-foot container (6,058 mm × 2,438 mm × 2,896 mm) integrates battery modules, thermal management, fire protection, power conversion and control electronics in a compact form suitable for grid, utility, industrial and renewable energy hybrid sites.

The system is designed with a layered safety architecture that includes real-time cell health monitoring, BMS-enabled early warnings and fault diagnostics, together with battery module-level fuses. It can withstand fire exposure for two hours, helping to contain the spread of thermal runaway. Sermatec highlights its three-stage fire protection design, which combines smoke, temperature and combustible gas sensors with a proprietary Safety Early Warning Box that is said to detect signs of thermal runaway more than half an hour in advance.

