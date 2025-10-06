UK resorts to PV for military sites

UK government’s state-owned energy company Great British Energy will invest in solar projects on military sites as part of a new partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Great British Energy will deploy solar across a range of sites, including remote training ground and equipment stations, according to the government, which claims energy bill savings will be redirected toward defense spending. Investment in some micro-wind turbines is also expected under the partnership.

Great British Energy’s latest investment is part of an additional GBP 75 million funding package. The new tranche of investment funds will be used to deploy solar across military sites, as well as 50 more schools and 70 National Health Service (NHS) sites, in addition to projects announced earlier in 2025.

New solar capacity has already been deployed at hospitals and schools across England as part of a GBP 180 million investment announced by Great British Energy in March. The UK government revealed in late September that the first five NHS sites had been fitted with Great British Energy solar panels, along with three schools, with a further eight expected in the fall.

In a press release, NHS England Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Gormley said the health service is set to expand solar generation by more than 300%, “slashing millions of pounds from energy bills.”

“These new solar panels are expected to save the NHS [GBP] 8.6 million every year once all the projects are completed, adding up to [GBP] 260 million over their lifetime,” Gormley said.

Great British Energy’s latest solar funding announcement means the state-owned company is expected to invest up to GBP 255 million across 250 schools, more than 270 NHS sites and around 15 military sites.