Chemitek Solar launches cleaning solutions for agrivoltaics

Chemitek Solar, a Portuguese manufacturer of solar panel cleaning and maintenance products, has announced new solutions developed for the unique soiling challenges of agrivoltaics, such as agricultural residues, limited accessibility, organic soiling, and the presence of crops.

“This new formulation, similar to our existing solar products, is being certified for PV safety and is readily biodegradable. What makes it different is the ongoing study of the ecotoxicity of the residues after cleaning. This study includes the assessment of the influence on the germination and growth of crops and on the soil quality. The need to control these parameters is specific to the agrivoltaics application,” Bruno Queiroz, COO of Chemitek, told pv magazine.

The new AgroPV Wash Protect and AgroPV Water Softening Agent products are to be launched at Intersolar Europe 2026 trade fair, after the independent testing and certification are complete, which is expected to be in early 2026.

“The first markets will be Europe and Asia since they are the regions with the highest maturity in the adoption of the agrivoltaics concept,” added Queiroz.

AgroPV Wash Protect is a biodegradable solution that removes organic soiling from panels and protects them via an antistatic coating to delay re-soiling. The AgroPV Water Softening Agent is formulated to treat hard water in agricultural environments, preventing mineral deposits and ensuring optimal panel performance, according to Chemitek.

Long-term ecotoxicity tests allow formula adjustments as needed. “The goal is to achieve a formula that, besides being readily biodegradable, also does not cause any harm to the crops and soil in the time it takes to fully biodegrade. The latest results validate that, and we are now testing more crops,” said Queiroz.

Similar ecotoxicity tests were conducted in the past for its Solar Wash Protect and Water Softening Agent on floating PV products. Regarding the safety of the panels, Queiroz said it has the same validation as for its existing range of solar products.

The Chemitek AgroPV line of products will be distributed by Chemitek’s global partner network.

The new cleaning technology emerged from an innovation project for sustainable solar and agricultural applications supported by the Portugal 2030 strategic plan (NORTE 2030), which is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.