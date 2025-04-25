Chemitek Solar launches new antistatic soiling mitigation coating

Portuguese manufacturer of cleaning solutions for the PV industry Chemitek Solar has announced a new version of its antistatic soiling mitigation coating for panels.

Dubbed Antistatic Solar Armor 2.0, the product has a new formula that reportedly ensures that panels stay cleaner for longer and reduces the need for frequent reapplication.

“We developed the new Antistatic Solar Armor 2.0, with the goal of at least one year of lifetime, to align with the yearly cleaning cycle of most of the PV plants worldwide,” said César Martins, CEO of Chemitek. “This new version will protect the modules for the full time between cleanings, thus minimizing soiling losses year-round.”

The solution is designed to be applied during routine cleaning operations by mixing it directly into the cleaning water, at a ratio of 1 kg of the product to 1,000 liters of water. It can then be applied with a cleaning robot or a brush on a tractor. It is TÜV certified for safety and reliability, according to the manufacturer.

“The easy integration of regular cleanings avoids additional operations and costs,” added the company. “With sustainability in mind, the Antistatic Solar Armor 2.0 is biodegradable, non-toxic, water-based, and free of harsh chemicals like solvents and ammonia. Its pH-neutral composition ensures it is gentle on both the environment and the solar panel components.”

The solution will be sold in 2 kg, 5 kg, 20 kg, and 1,000 kg containers. It has a shelf life of three years when closed, six months after opening the container, and 48 hours after dilution with cleaning water. “The combined antistatic and anti-adherent properties result in gains of up to 5% in energy production by slowing down the soiling buildup,” Chemitek Solar claimed.