Shell, QAES unveil immersion-cooled battery system in China

Shell and Chongqing-based QAES have introduced what they call the world’s first immersion-cooled battery system, adapting data-center cooling methods to grid-scale energy storage.

Image: QAES, WeChat

Share

From ESS News

Shell (Shanghai) and Chongqing-based QingAn Energy Storage (QAES) have announced a strategic partnership to introduce immersion-cooling technology – a method long used in high-performance data centers – to the world of grid-scale and commercial battery storage.

The two companies unveiled what they describe as the world’s first “direct-cooled immersion” battery energy storage system (BESS) at an energy forum in Chongqing on Sept. 24. The system is being positioned as a low-energy, high-safety alternative to traditional air or cold-plate cooling methods typically used in large-scale lithium-ion installations.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mitsubishi debuts 640 kW heat pump providing hot water up to 90 C
06 October 2025 The ETI-W heat pump, with a coefficient of performance of up to 4.1, utilizes heat emitted from factory production processes as a heat source to suppl...