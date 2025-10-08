Shell, QAES unveil immersion-cooled battery system in China

From ESS News

Shell (Shanghai) and Chongqing-based QingAn Energy Storage (QAES) have announced a strategic partnership to introduce immersion-cooling technology – a method long used in high-performance data centers – to the world of grid-scale and commercial battery storage.

The two companies unveiled what they describe as the world’s first “direct-cooled immersion” battery energy storage system (BESS) at an energy forum in Chongqing on Sept. 24. The system is being positioned as a low-energy, high-safety alternative to traditional air or cold-plate cooling methods typically used in large-scale lithium-ion installations.

