GameChange Solar launches new rivet connection system for PV plant construction

From pv magazine Australia

Solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking solutions company GameChange Solar has launched a rivet connection option for module mounting in large-scale solar farms.

The Connecticut-based company said the new rivet solution is an alternative to traditional bolted module connections.

Bolted connections between the racking system and modules can be replaced by rivets to allow for a non-torqued connection to pre-punched module mounting holes, to reduce installation time and eliminate the need for torque checks over the lifespan of the project.

Tested to validate performance and reliability at the United Kingdom (UK) product testing company Intertek and GameChange Solar’s research and design facility, the two-piece rivet was found to be compliant with the applicable sections of the UL 2703 standard.

Additionally, in-house testing at the company’s installation training centre evaluated installation and removal tools, providing practical insights into field deployment.

GameChange Solar Oceania and South East Asia (SEA) Managing Director Vaibhav Joshi said that, by integrating rivet-mounted modules into the Genius Tracker system, customers have greater flexibility in how they build and maintain solar projects.

“This innovation allows for streamlined installation and long-term reliability, making solar deployment even more efficient,” Joshi said.