Ciel & Terre unveils new honeycomb structure for floating PV

French floating PV specialist Ciel & Terre has unveiled a new triangular-shaped floater designed for floating solar power plants.

Named Fusio, the new floating structure features a honeycomb design and is said to be particularly suited to markets such as India and Southeast Asia.

“The triangular shape of the Fusio structure draws inspiration from major principles of engineering and architecture—such as bridges, pyramids, and skyscrapers,” the company said in a statement. “It is the most stable and resilient geometric form for withstanding external forces. Its honeycomb design provides outstanding mechanical strength and stability while ensuring optimal distribution of environmental loads across the structure.”

The Fusio platform supports all standard PV modules up to 800 W, including M10 and G12 formats, as well as modules built with rectangular cells. Tilt angles can be configured at either 5° or 12°.

According to Ciel & Terre, the system’s reduced water footprint and elevated module positioning enhance airflow beneath the panels, improving cooling and boosting energy yield by up to 2% in high-temperature conditions.

In the proposed configuration, cabling is submerged, benefiting from additional cooling effects.

“Altogether, these advantages make Fusio a highly competitive solution, designed to support projects ranging from hundreds of megawatts to gigawatt scale,” the company added. “We have also developed a unique maintenance solution—a catamaran specially designed to glide across the PV modules. Operating directly on the floating structure, it provides safe, fast, and easy access to every solar module, electrical component, and cable.”

Ciel & Terre said the Fusio system has already been deployed in projects totaling 4.3 MW, with a further 20 MW currently in the pipeline.