IPS inaugurates Bulgaria’s first battery storage gigafactory

IPS has officially opened its new battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility near Sofia, Bulgaria – a site recognized by the European Commission as a Strategic Project under the Net-Zero Industry Act. The facility features a vertically integrated supply chain with nearly all critical components – except for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells – designed and manufactured in-house.

From battery modules and packs to distributed liquid cooling systems, mechanical structures, enclosures, electronics, battery management systems (BMS), control units, and inverters – the X1 gigafactory offers a uniquely integrated battery manufacturing ecosystem in Europe. The facility has an annual production capacity of 3 GWh.

