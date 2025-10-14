IPS inaugurates Bulgaria’s first battery storage gigafactory

International Power Supply (IPS) has begun production at its 3 GWh battery factory near Sofia, with plans to expand capacity to 5 GWh by the second quarter of 2026.

Image: IPS

From ESS News 

IPS has officially opened its new battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility near Sofia, Bulgaria – a site recognized by the European Commission as a Strategic Project under the Net-Zero Industry Act. The facility features a vertically integrated supply chain with nearly all critical components – except for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells – designed and manufactured in-house.

From battery modules and packs to distributed liquid cooling systems, mechanical structures, enclosures, electronics, battery management systems (BMS), control units, and inverters – the X1 gigafactory offers a uniquely integrated battery manufacturing ecosystem in Europe. The facility has an annual production capacity of 3 GWh.

