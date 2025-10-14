IPS inaugurates Bulgaria’s first battery storage gigafactory

From ESS News
IPS has officially opened its new battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility near Sofia, Bulgaria – a site recognized by the European Commission as a Strategic Project under the Net-Zero Industry Act. The facility features a vertically integrated supply chain with nearly all critical components – except for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells – designed and manufactured in-house.
From battery modules and packs to distributed liquid cooling systems, mechanical structures, enclosures, electronics, battery management systems (BMS), control units, and inverters – the X1 gigafactory offers a uniquely integrated battery manufacturing ecosystem in Europe. The facility has an annual production capacity of 3 GWh.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.