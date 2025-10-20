Ireland sets four-hour, 75%-efficient, 201 MW storage target by 2030

From ESS News

EirGrid has opened consultation on its proposed procurement model for LDES, setting out how such storage assets will be financed, dispatched, and connected to the national grid. The paper, which was released last week, takes the country closer toward a market framework for multi-hour storage.

First, EirGrid’s definition of long-duration has been set at minimum four hours, with no maximum, with an explanation of how the timeframe was reached.

