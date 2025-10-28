SolarPower Europe unveils agrosolar policy map

from pv magazine Spain.

SolarPower Europe has launched a new agrisolar policy map.

The tool is designed to compare policy regulations across 18 EU Member States. It highlights best practices and regulatory gaps, with the aim of accelerating the deployment of agrivoltaic solutions.

The map assesses six policy areas: legal definitions, land use and zoning, support schemes, technical requirements, agricultural productivity and environmental safeguards. Of the 18 EU countries included, only France meets all the listed requirements.

While some countries, such as Czechia, have introduced clear frameworks, others remain fragmented or lack definitions altogether. Specifically, only five of the 18 Member States have set a legal definition of agrivoltaics.

SolarPower Europe is calling on EU policymakers to harmonize regulations on agricultural solar energy, develop an EU-wide definition of agrisolar, support innovative financing within the technology and provide clear guidance within the Common Agricultural Policy framework.

In 2024, SolarPower Europe published an agrosolar energy handbook to guide such projects. It also launched a digital agrosolar map last year featuring projects that combine photovoltaics and agriculture across Europe.