ZincFive unveils BC 2 AI battery system for both AI and traditional IT loads

From ESS News
ZincFive, the Oregon-based nickel-zinc battery specialist, has announced the upcoming release of its latest innovation, BC 2 AI – a UPS battery cabinet engineered to meet the unique power demands of artificial intelligence workloads while continuing to support traditional IT backup in a single, compact system.
Described by the company as the latest advancement in its BC Series, BC 2 AI is touted as the industry’s first AI-optimized battery system purpose-built for dual-mode operation, supporting both high-intensity AI pulse cycling and conventional outage protection.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.