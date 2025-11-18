First Solar commits $330 million to new US factory

From pv magazine USA

First Solar announced it will invest $330 million in a US module manufacturing facility in Gaffney, South Carolina.

The new facility will span over one million square feet and is designed for the production of First Solar’s Series 7 thin-film solar modules. The plant is scheduled to commence commercial operations in the second half of 2026.

This expansion will add an estimated 600 new jobs to the region. It is projected to increase First Solar’s total US annual production capacity to 17.7 gigawatts (GW), adding 3.7 GW of new capacity.

The investment is part of a broader strategy to solidify First Solar’s U.S. manufacturing base. The company currently operates facilities in Perrysburg and Lake Township, Ohio. This South Carolina announcement follows a separate $1.1 billion investment in new capacity, which includes a new factory in Louisiana and expansion of its existing Ohio footprint, both expected to be operational in 2025.

First Solar utilizes a thin-film technology platform that differs from traditional silicon-based solar panels. The company states its modules have a carbon footprint that is up to 30% lower than that of typical crystalline silicon PV panels manufactured in China.

The company’s expansion is occurring in a market influenced by U.S. industrial policy. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes advanced manufacturing production credits designed to incentivize domestic production of solar components. And this year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions, barring solar projects from tax credits if they source products from Chinese businesses or businesses with substantial investment from Chinese entities.

“The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Administration’s trade policies boosted demand for American energy technology, requiring a timely, agile response that allows us to meet the moment,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “We expect that this new facility will enable us to serve the US market with technology that is compliant with the Act’s stringent provisions, within timelines that align with our customers’ objectives.”

The move into South Carolina follows recent challenges for other manufacturers in the US solar market. Qcells, another major producer, recently faced customs delays on components and furloughed workers in Georgia.